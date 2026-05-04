Motorcyclist killed in crash on Alligator Bridge, passenger left injured: NCSHP

TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Alligator Bridge on Sunday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

On Sunday around 4:21 p.m., officers responded to a single-motorcycle collision on Alligator Bridge. According to NCSHP, the motorcycle was traveling eastbound when it crossed the centerline and struck a bridge rail on the westbound side. Both the driver and passenger were ejected as a result. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

68-year-old Jeffery Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. 40-year-old Megan Baker was transported to Sentara Norfolk for treatment of her injuries, according to NCSHP.

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