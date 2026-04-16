Perdue feed mill to be dismantled two months after explosion that killed worker

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. — After an explosion in a Perdue feed mill in Cofield, N.C. killed one person, the mill is set to be dismantled, according to Hertford County.

The explosion, which happened early morning on Feb. 21, caused a fire and damaged the building, which made conditions worse for search and recovery crews. Four workers were on site at the time; three were injured and one was killed.

Hertford County wrote in a Facebook post that Perdue Farms consulted with engineers and independent experts and determined that the mill cannot be safely repaired and has to be dismantled.

Watch previous coverage: Perdue feed mill remains closed after explosion kills one in Cofield.

Perdue feed mill remains closed after explosion kills one in Cofield

The dismantling will start on April 20 and is expected to take around 12 weeks, according to the county.

"The work will be completed by specialized contractors using a controlled, step-by-step process designed to prioritize the safety of workers and the surrounding community," according to Perdue.

Work will be done Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dust control, noise mitigation and traffic management measures will all be taken throughout the length of the project. Environmental and safety professionals will also be on scene monitoring everything, according to Perdue.

Watch previous coverage: Emergency crews responding after explosion at Perdue feed mill facility in Hertford County

Emergency crews responding after explosion at Perdue feed mill facility in Hertford County

The grain receiving and crush operations were not damaged in the explosion, but they will be closed until it is safe to start them up again, the county said. Hertford County is working with Perdue to oversee the dismantling process and ensure safety.

Residents with questions related to Perdue’s operations or the dismantling process are encouraged to contact Perdue Farms directly at (866) 333-7373.