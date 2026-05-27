Edenton councilman indicted, charged with identity theft, fraud: NC SBI

EDENTON, N.C. — A councilman has been arrested and charged after being indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NC SBI).

34-year-old Aaron Dashaun Coston was charged with two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one felony count of identity theft, according to NC SBI. These charges stem from a case that was opened back in Jan. 2025.

NC SBI says Coston was indicted by a Chowan County Grand Jury. He was taken into custody on Tuesday and received a $35,000 bond.

This case remains ongoing, according to NC SBI.

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