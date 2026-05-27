Elizabeth City police to address recent shootings in press conference

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City Police Department is holding a press conference to discuss recent shootings in the area.

The press conference follows shootings that hospitalized a boy on Tuesday, and a 34-year-old woman on Monday.

Watch Live: Elizabeth City police hold press conference to address recent shootings

Off air: Web stream (only live while streaming press conferences, etc)

An underage boy was hospitalized after being shot in Elizabeth City on Monday, according to the Elizabeth City Police Department. Around 4:14 p.m., Elizabeth City police arrived at the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Circle on a disturbance call. Officers say they found a male juvenile who had been shot.

Officers provided on-scene aid before the victim was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. The hospital went on lockdown, which is standard procedure when a victim of a violent crime is brought into a Sentara hospital, according to a Sentara spokesperson. The victim was later taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for further treatment, and police say his condition is not known at the time.

A man was arrested and faces multiple charges in connection with a shooting that hospitalized a woman on Tuesday, according to Elizabeth City police. 35-year-old DaShan Allen Lewis was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and four counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to Elizabeth City police.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting near 700 Washington Street. At the scene, a 34-year-old woman was found shot, according to Elizabeth City police. She was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center before being sent to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for further treatment — her condition is not currently known.

Elizabeth City police says investigators determined Lewis to be the suspect in this incident. He was located and arrested in the 800 Block of Bunnells Avenue.

Both shootings remain under investigation, according to Elizabeth City police.

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