NCSBI investigating shooting involving Dare County deputy during traffic stop

MANNS HARBOR, N.C. — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing a shooting involving a Dare County deputy during a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

According to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:50 a.m. in the Manns Harbor area.

Authorities said a deputy was conducting a routine stop when an altercation broke out with a driver as the deputy attempted to make an arrest.

During that confrontation, the individual was shot.

Dare County EMS transported the person to Outer Banks Hospital for treatment. Officials have not released the person’s condition or identity.

SBI agents responded to the scene and have launched an independent investigation into what led up to the shooting.

No additional details have been released. Officials say more information will be provided as it becomes available.