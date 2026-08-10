Perdue Farms Cofield facility begins phased restart nearly six months after deadly explosion

COFIELD, NC. — Nearly six months after a deadly explosion killed one worker and injured three others at Perdue Farms' feed mill facility in Cofield, North Carolina, the company has begun a phased restart of operations at the complex.

Startup activities began Aug. 3. Oil seed crush operations are expected to return to normal first, with grain receiving starting shortly after.

On Feb. 21, an explosion at Perdue's feed mill in Cofield killed one worker, injured three others, and forced the facility to close. Four associates were inside when the explosion occurred.

Former Hertford County Public Information Officer Christian Davies described the challenges crews faced in recovering the missing worker in the aftermath.

"Part of the building was missing as a result of the explosion. The structural integrity of the building was severely impacted. There was debris all around the building," Davies said.

In the months that followed, Perdue reported intermittent fires beneath debris left at the feed mill. Specialized fire suppression professionals were brought in to monitor and manage the fires while the company prepared for demolition.

In April, Perdue announced the feed mill could not be safely repaired. Engineers and independent experts determined the structure could not be safely repaired. Dismantling began April 20 and was completed June 12.

Grain receiving and oil seed crush operations were not damaged in the explosion but remained closed while the feed mill was safely dismantled. Associates assigned to those operations were paid throughout the temporary closure and have now returned to work.

The cause of the February explosion remains under investigation. Perdue says it continues to cooperate with authorities and that safety remains its highest priority.

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