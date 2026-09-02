Elizabeth City Pasquotank Public Schools celebrate historic district-wide gains

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The College of The Albemarle auditorium was packed with students, marching bands, football players, cheerleaders, parents, teachers and leaders of Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Wednesday morning. The excitement was for historic achievements in education at ECPPS over the last four years.

"There was a time when people actually questioned how good we actually could be. The question ends today," said Superintendent Keith Parker to the crowd.

Compared to 2022, every single school in the district has improved its testing scores, graduation rates are up almost 20%, and the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College became the first school in the district to have all its students pass all state exams.

"Today was a way for us to show that we achieve at very high levels in the school district. And I'm so proud of our young people for all they've accomplished in the past four years," said Parker.

"It's really fulfilling to see the hard work of my peers pay off," said Victoria Stafford, a senior at the ECP Early College.

Stafford has seen firsthand how far the early college and the entire school district have come. She credits that success to hard-working students but even more, the teachers and administrators who care.

"I really think it's just a testament to them and how much they want to see us succeed," said Stafford.

That message was echoed by ECP Early College Principal Jennifer Lee and Superintendent Parker.

"These students and staff have just outperformed beyond my wildest imagination. Our staff gives day in and day out, and they provide the heart and soul of our school system," said Lee.

"We have some of the best teachers in North Carolina in this school district. Today was proof that when we turn those great teachers loose and let them do the things they're great at, students perform at high levels," said Parker.

As far as the school district has come, Superintendent Parker says they aren't stopping here.

"While we have momentum, while we have things to be proud of and celebrate today, we also know our brightest days are actually in front of us," said Parker.

Below you can see just how far ECPPS has come in the last four-years from a press release shared with News 3.

+21.1 points — District proficiency increased from 34.1% to 55.2%

82.9% — District cohort graduation rate, up from 65.4% in 2022

+25.2 points — Math proficiency increased since 2022

5 schools — Increased two letter grades since 2022

11 schools — Increased a letter grade since 2022

Every school — Increased its achievement score since 2022

6.5 points — Reduction in the district achievement gap

88.69% — Staff who say their school is a good place to work and learn

A school by school list of achievements can also be found below:

Central Elementary School increased its school performance grade from 44 in 2022 to 57 in 2026, moving from a D (Low Performing) to a C.

J.C. Sawyer Elementary School increased its school performance grade from 35 to 64, moving from an F (Low Performing) to a C since 2022.

Northside Elementary School increased its school performance grade from 48 to 63, moving from a D (Low Performing) to a C. NES also exceeded growth expectations in 2025-26.

P.W. Moore Elementary School increased its school performance grade from 38 to 56, moving from an F (Low Performing) to a C. P.W. Moore exceeded growth expectations in 2025-26.

Sheep-Harney Elementary School increased its school performance grade from 50 to 63, moving from a D to a C.

Weeksville Elementary School increased its school performance grade from 62 to 77, moving from a C to a B.

Elizabeth City Middle School increased its school performance grade from 46 to 54 since 2022. While its 2026 performance grade is a D (Low Performing), the school is only 1 point away from a C, and the school’s achievement score remains higher than its 2022 score.

River Road Middle School increased its school performance grade from 43 to 56, moving from a D (Low Performing) to a C.

Northeastern High School increased its school performance grade from 53 to 73, moving from a D (Low Performing) to a B. NHS also exceeded its expected growth in 2025-26.

Pasquotank County High School increased its school performance grade from 46 to 67, moving from a D (Low Performing) to a C. The school also exceeded its expected growth in 2025-26.

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College increased its school performance grade from 73 to 100, moving from a B to an A, and becoming the first school in the history of the district to have 100 percent proficiency in all state exams. ECPEC also exceeded its expected growth in 2025-26.

H.L. Trigg (HLT) increased its school performance grade from 46 to 73, moving from an Alternative D designation to an Alternative B designation.

Ignite Academy (Micro School): While the district’s micro school program does not receive a School Report Card grade from the state, students demonstrated strong academic growth, increasing an average of 11 points in reading and 8 points in math compared with their previous-year scores. Ignite Academy students’ data contributes to the achievement data of their home-zoned schools.

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