Former teacher sentenced after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor: ECPD

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A former teacher was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to Elizabeth City police.

43-year-old Jessie Roe Cassino pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to Elizabeth City police. A judge ordered Cassino to serve an active sentence of 25 to 42 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction. After his release, he will be under supervised probation for 60 months.

Watch previous coverage: Elizabeth City teacher charged with child sex crimes after police search his home

Elizabeth City teacher charged with 5 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

Elizabeth City police say two of the total four charges Cassino pleaded guilty to resulted in an active prison sentence, while the other two charges led to him being sentenced to 60 months of supervised probation.

Detectives searched Cassino's home on Chalk Street back in Aug. 2025, police say, where they ended up arresting Cassino.

The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools previously confirmed with News 3 that Cassino was employed by the school system as a teacher at Northeastern High School. In an update shared on Thursday, an official with the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools confirmed that Cassino is no longer employed with the district.

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