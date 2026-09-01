21-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A 21-year-old Elizabeth City man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning.

Officers responded around 2:20 a.m. to the 800 block of Halstead Boulevard after receiving reports of a person lying in the roadway. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as Jason Kyle Poe Jr., 21.

Investigators said the vehicle involved left the scene after the collision. Elizabeth City Police, with assistance from Elizabeth City State University, arrested and charged Sherman Banks, 33.

Banks faces the following charges:



Driving while impaired

Failure to report an accident

Driving with a revoked license

Death by motor vehicle

Banks is being held at the Albemarle District Jail without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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