Driver dies after running into back of tractor-trailer: ECPD

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A driver died after crashing into a tractor-trailer on Friday morning, according to the Elizabeth City Police Department.

Around 9:15 a.m., Elizabeth City police arrived at the area of Halstead Boulevard Extension at Mt. Everest Drive on the report of a car crash. Police say the crash happened when an 18-wheeler stopped before the intersection to unload, and a Ford Explorer hit the back of the detached trailer.

The Ford Explorer driver was seriously injured and died at the scene, according to police.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321.

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