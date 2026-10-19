Juvenile arrested after man shot multiple times at Edenton McDonald's: Police

EDENTON, N.C. — A juvenile is in custody after police say a man was shot multiple times at a McDonald's in Edenton Sunday evening.

According to the Edenton Police Department, officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired at the McDonald's on Virginia Road around 5:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned that a man had been shot multiple times and had already been taken by a private vehicle to ECU Chowan Hospital.

The victim was later transferred to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for additional treatment. Police say he is in serious but stable condition. His identity has not been released.

Investigators identified the suspect as a male juvenile who knew the victim. Police say the two had a prior history, although authorities have not provided additional details about their relationship or what led to the shooting.

The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to a juvenile detention center. Police do not believe any additional suspects were involved.

Edenton Police Chief LaFon condemned the violence and emphasized the department's commitment to keeping the community safe.

"Ensuring the safety of our residents, visitors, and businesses remains our highest priority," LaFon said. "Incidents such as this deeply impacts our community, and we understand the concern they generate. Our department is committed to transparency, thorough investigation, and continued cooperation with community partners as we work to prevent acts of violence."

As of Sunday evening, officers remained at the scene collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Police also thanked the Chowan County Sheriff's Office for assisting with the response and investigation.

"As we move forward, we remain dedicated to fostering a safe and welcoming community for all. We appreciate the public's patience and support as this investigation continues," LaFon said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Edenton Police Department at 252-482-4444.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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