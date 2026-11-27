EDENTON, N.C. — For many people, retirement is a time to slow down. But members of the Chowan Senior Center in Edenton are embracing a different approach: staying active, making connections and enjoying new experiences.

For 40 years, the center has provided adults 55 and older with opportunities to maintain their health, build friendships and remain engaged in the community.

Activities include Tai Chi, lightweight exercise classes, pickleball and even a weekly music jam.

Barbara Springfield, 70, who's from Newport News is here with her husband. She says the variety of activities makes the center a place where age takes a back seat.

"You don't feel like you're old when you're in here, for one thing, because there's so many things to do," Springfield said.

Fellow member Bobby White shares that enthusiasm, calling the center his home away from home. He says he spends about two hours a day there, five days a week.

For Rosie Elliott, the center offers more than a place to exercise. It's an opportunity to meet people, stay active and maintain strength as she gets older.

Program Coordinator Sandra Taylor has helped lead those efforts for nearly six years. She says the center's mission extends beyond physical fitness for its nearly 175 members.

Members also have opportunities to travel together, with trips taking place at least twice a year. Some recently returned from Nashville, Tennessee, and Taylor says future adventures are already planned, including trips to Bermuda and Ireland next year.

Taylor says staying active is especially important as people get older.

"We do a range of motion class, which is like a physical therapy class that helps people recover from injuries and they've been to physical therapy and then they come back here. So we have a lot.," Taylor said.

The center also provides an opportunity for veterans to connect and share their experiences.

Steve Gottlieb, a former Marine Corps lieutenant colonel, says meeting other veterans and hearing their stories is one of the things he appreciates most about the center.

"The community here is a lot of fun, so it created a great little network for all of us to as we joined this larger Edenton town."

For members of the Chowan Senior Center, the message is simple: getting older doesn't mean slowing down. It's about staying active, building friendships and making the most of every opportunity.

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