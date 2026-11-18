ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — From the need for meaningful jobs and additional resources for people experiencing homelessness to affordable higher education and holiday traditions, Elizabeth City residents and community leaders had plenty to say during WTKR News 3's latest Let's Talk visit.

Reporters Erin Miller, Brian Smith and David Aldrich, spent time in Elizabeth City, connecting with residents and local leaders to hear what's on their minds and what they believe the community needs.

For some residents, employment remains a top priority.

"Jobs, jobs, jobs...meaningful jobs," one resident said when asked what the community needs.

Others pointed to homelessness and the need for additional shelter and resources.

One woman said she hopes to see more efforts to provide shelter and connect people experiencing homelessness with local officials and available assistance.

That need is something Norm Edwards and Anne Tholen, with the Harbor of Hope Women's and Children's Shelter, are working to address.

Edwards said even helping one person makes the effort worthwhile.

"If we can help one person that they could have done without the effort we put in, that's all I want to do is help just one person," Edwards said.

Tholen said operating a shelter in a smaller community comes with financial challenges, and additional support is needed.

"We're a small town, so we don't have the funding that some larger cities. We do run into a roadblock that we need more sponsors. We need some additional help," Tholen said.

Education was another topic of conversation. Walter Swan, director of choral activities at Elizabeth City State University, said the university offers prospective students an affordable opportunity to pursue higher education.

Swan pointed to North Carolina's NC Promise tuition program as one of the advantages that makes ECSU an attractive option for students.

"With our tuition being low with our NC Promise, we can create an affordable institution and education for our students," Swan said.

And while community needs were a major part of the conversation, Elizabeth City also has plenty to celebrate.

Angela Sutton, who helps promote the city's identity as the "Hot Chocolate Capital of the World," highlighted an upcoming holiday tradition.

The November 27 celebration will be part of the city's Grand Illumination Night, when Main Street closes to traffic, Christmas lights illuminate the downtown area and local businesses offer hot chocolate-inspired gifts and products.

From employment and housing assistance to education and community celebrations, the conversations highlighted the people, priorities and opportunities that continue to shape Elizabeth City.

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