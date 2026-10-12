COA's brand new health sciences center strengthens future of healthcare in northeast North Carolina

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Healthcare access is crucial in any community, and over the past few years, it has only grown stronger in northeast North Carolina. College of The Albemarle is contributing to future health care access through the recent opening of their brand new Regional Health Sciences Education Center.

Robin Harris, the dean of Health Sciences and Wellness Programs at COA, said the college has been a hub for health care programs in northeast North Carolina for decades.

"COA has been the hub of nursing and allied health education in northeastern North Carolina for over 60 years," said Harris.

Having more than 40 health care programs for students means that, at some point, you're going to have to expand, and that's exactly what COA did with its brand-new facility, which officials cut the ribbon on earlier this month.

"Healthcare changes constantly. We're learning new things, developing new things on how to care for patients best, and to have the capability to bring that expertise and training to Northeastern North Carolina was our goal," said Harris.

The 40,000 square feet building connects to the Dr. Zack Owens Health Sciences Center next door, bringing the total combined space to 60,000 square feet. Inside the building are new workspaces, classrooms with laboratory capabilities and, perhaps the most significant feature, the simulation center.

"Basically, we're a simulation hospital from an ER entrance all the way up to being able to create any kind of healthcare environment we need to, so that we can train the best workers for northeastern North Carolina and beyond," said Harris.

The simulation center brings with it state-of-the-art technology that can create a variety of environments where students can practice and receive crucial hands-on experience for their future careers.

"When you've got quality ways to educate students, and you've got a great environment to really show them, before they get out in practice, the things that they need to attend to and the the skills they need to learn, obviously, that's going to be a great win for the community," said Harris.

School leaders say expanding access to health care and retaining that workforce in northeast North Carolina is crucial for the region's future.

"They don't have to go to a big city to get first rate high tech training in healthcare. They can have it right here in their own backyard and and stay within their community and serve their community," said Jennifer Lopes, vice president of learning for COA.

For COA, it's special to have this type of technology to offer, and it's not just for students but also for health care professionals throughout the region.

"We're extremely proud of what we'll be able to bring to education of all of our students and all of our people throughout northeastern North Carolina that are willing to be the caring hands for our community," said Harris.

For more information on the brand-new facility, you can find COA's press release here.

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