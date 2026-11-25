GATES COUNTY, N.C. — Getting emergency medical help in a rural community can present challenges that people in larger cities and suburbs may not face. In Gates County, North Carolina, a shortage of emergency medical technicians (EMTs) has put additional pressure on the county's EMS system.

But help could be on the way.

Gates County EMS is looking to expand its workforce with the help of a nearly $400,000 grant. The funding could help the department nearly double its current staff of 32 full-time and part-time EMTs.

Currently, just four EMTs cover each shift, serving a population of more than 11,000 people spread across approximately 345 square miles.

For EMT Brandy Courson, who has worked with Gates County EMS for five years, the job comes with challenges, particularly when responding to emergencies across the county's rural roads.

"It seems rather daunting and challenging when I heard thirty-minute drive and you're like, no, we got to do what we have to do," Courson said.

Despite those challenges, Courson says the work is rewarding and requires a strong understanding of how emergency medical services operate and how to continue providing patient care.

Gates County EMS Chief Stormy Butts says the dedication of department employees has helped keep the agency moving forward through difficult times.

""Gatwes County is what they call a medical dersert. There's no providers here and no facilities so all of our patients go at least 35 miles away. [EMTs are] the key to the success that the department has had over they years. Good people is what has kept us going through the rough times," Butts said

The proposed funding could provide additional staffing support and help the department meet the needs of residents who depend on emergency medical services.

Butts says it's important for residents to know their tax dollars are being used to maintain public safety and ensure emergency services are available when needed.

For a rural county covering hundreds of square miles, expanding the EMS workforce could make a significant difference in maintaining emergency medical coverage for residents.

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