PERQUIMANS, N.C. — A proposed housing development in Perquimans County is creating a divide among residents, with some worried about losing the area's rural identity while others say they aren't opposed to growth as long as it's done responsibly.

At the center of the debate is 214 acres of land where developers are proposing 133 residential lots for new homes.

For longtime resident Becky Ward, the possibility of development hits close to home. Her family has roots in the area dating back to the 1600s, and she worries the project could permanently change the community she's known for generations.

Ward owns Hair and Care, where she serves regular customers. She said while the development could potentially bring her additional business, she questions what the community might lose in the process.

"Fear and confusion. I stand to get a lot of clients from this, but it's going to take over everything that we are. What they want to build there is not rural," Ward said.

She also worries that the proximity of new homes could create conflicts with the area's traditional rural lifestyle, including keeping chickens and other aspects of country living.

Nicole Hoggard, who has lived in Perquimans County for six years and whose husband grew up in the area, said she isn't against development but believes it needs to be carefully considered.

"I have no problem with growth, but I do have a problem if the growth is not a responsible growth," Hoggard said.

WTKR News 3 attempted to reach people who support the proposed development. Some declined to comment, while others did not respond to requests for an interview.

For Ward, the issue goes beyond the number of homes that could be built. She said her family's longstanding connection to the county makes the possibility of change especially difficult.

"It hurts my soul. It makes me can't sleep at night. It bothers me, because my roots run deep here. This is...this is me," Ward said.

A public hearing on the proposed development is scheduled for December 7, where residents will have an opportunity to weigh in on the project's future.

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