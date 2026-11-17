PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. — As communities across the country grapple with the growing demand for data centers, Elizabeth City and surrounding Pasquotank County are facing questions about whether the technology belongs in their backyard.

A public hearing scheduled for Monday evening will give local residents an opportunity to voice their opinions about the potential development of a data center in the area.

Among those weighing in is Dale Hoak, who spent nearly 40 years working with data centers during his time in the U.S. Navy. While Hoak recognizes the potential economic benefits, he has concerns about whether there is enough information available to make an informed decision.

"The economic impact to a region is going to be substantial as long as it's negotiated properly by the governing bodies," Hoak said. "We just don't have enough data to support the requirements that are being driven particularly around AI, particularly around cloud infrastructure."

Katie Canning, who has lived in Pasquotank County for the past four years, also sees the potential benefits of the technology. She says she uses artificial intelligence herself but questions whether the area's existing infrastructure can handle the demands of a data center.

"I use AI. There's no hidden facts. I do like AI. There's a lot of hidden benefits, but I think in this community we cannot sustain it because of our infrastructure," Canning said.

Both residents say transparency and public input should be central to any discussions about bringing a data center to the area.

Canning acknowledged that rumors have circulated about the potential project but said those claims have not been verified. She believes residents need more information about who may be involved and what the development could mean for the community.

Hoak says residents should have access to both the potential advantages and disadvantages before any decisions are made.

"It should be an open discussion about the impacts, both positive and negative, and then people can make an intelligent decision based on facts, not opinions," Hoak said.

Monday evening's public hearing is an opportunity for Pasquotank County residents to share their concerns and questions as discussions about potential data center development continue.

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