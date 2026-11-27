EDENTON, N.C. — In a world where small businesses often face challenges competing with big-box retailers and national chains, merchants in downtown Edenton say they've found a formula for success: embracing the town's history, building relationships and keeping the small-town atmosphere alive.

Along South Broad Street, about 50 businesses span two blocks, stretching from downtown to the Edenton waterfront. Approximately 95% are locally owned and operated.

Timmy Turner with Main Street Edenton says that combination of historic charm and locally owned businesses is part of what attracts visitors.

"Slice of big city vibrancy with all the businesses we have down here, um, but much slower pace and, and very friendly people."

That welcoming environment is something Patrick Dablow hopes customers experience when they visit the Edenton Tea Company. Originally from Virginia Beach, Dablow has called Edenton home for the past seven years.

"There's not many places left like this in America. This is an original and it's got the character and the charm," he said.

Customers appreciate that personal connection, too. Marianne Russell says she's happy to see Dablow's business along the downtown stretch. "He's amazing. I know him from when he was around the corner. I'm so happy he's now here on this stretch," describing him as someone she's known and appreciated for years.

That sense of community runs deep for Brooke Cook, a fifth-generation Edenton native who has owned The Polka-Dot Palm for nearly 20 years. Her shop offers everything from clothing to ceramics.

As more people discover Edenton, Cook recognizes that growth can bring additional opportunities and responsibilities.

"The bigger you get, the more the responsibility...right? There's nothing wrong with having more responsibility, but my whole thing is I just want to do what I do and do it well."

For downtown merchants, that means finding a balance between welcoming new customers and protecting the character that has helped their businesses thrive.

Dablow says he believes Edenton's identity is rooted in its independent businesses and the community's desire to maintain that atmosphere.

"I don't think we will ever allow big over overbuilt corporations to come in and and do chain stores. It's just not who we are."

For these business owners, success isn't necessarily about becoming bigger. It's about remaining connected to the people and places that make Edenton unique.

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