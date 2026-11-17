CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman was killed in a shooting in Chesapeake overnight Tuesday, according to a news release from police.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Partridge Avenue at 12:22 a.m. for a report of an injured person.

First responders found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A man, identified by police as Malcolm Stephen Beavers, was arrested at the scene. He is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTKR.com for updates. Email News 3 if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.