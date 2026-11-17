NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk renters facing eviction will have a chance to apply for financial help starting Nov. 17.

The city's Eviction Prevention Center will accept 25 applications per month, offering up to $1,000 in rental assistance to eligible renters.

"Right now we are able to provide up to $1,000 of rental assistance. And so we cap that at 25 applicants per month," said Oneiceia Howard, assistant director of the Norfolk Department of Neighborhood Services.

According to the Legal Services Corporation, Norfolk had 771 eviction filings in September alone.

This summer, a new Virginia law went into effect, giving renters more time if they fall behind on payments. The law allows tenants facing eviction for unpaid rent up to 14 days notice instead of five.

The city's program is designed to help eligible renters facing eviction due to unforeseen hardships.

"What we're finding is that, you know, incomes are not sufficient to keep up with the increased cost of rents. You can have something that happens to your car, and now putting the funds towards that has led to you not being able to have the funds that you need to make that rental payment — changes in work hours, changes in daycare. We have had quite a few people that have had health challenges, and because of that, they've been unable to work," Howard said.

To qualify, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Owe no more than $1,500 in past-due rent

Meet income and risk requirements

Have a landlord willing to participate

If approved, the assistance is only available once within a year.

Even if applicants apply, they are strongly encouraged to stay in constant communication with their landlords, as applying does not guarantee approval.

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