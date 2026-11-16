NORFOLK, Va. — It's been nearly three months since Norfolk's historic Wells Theatre flooded not once, but twice — and the Virginia Stage Company that calls it home is still working to recover while racing toward one of the busiest parts of its season.

This week, the countdown is on inside the century-old theatre, where crews are building and painting sets for two shows debuting early next month.

"A Merry Little Christmas Carol and a Sherlock Carol," said Jeff Ryder, Managing Director of the Virginia Stage Company, of the productions which will perform alternately with the same actors.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR

The holidays are a busy time for the company, but the multitasking is nothing the staff can't handle — certainly not after what they've already been through.

"For the subsequent months while performances were happening, there was work behind the scenes to repair the building still," Ryder said.

The repairs come after the theatre saw two major flooding incidents in as many days on August 20 and 22, inundating the stage, equipment and seating areas. News 3 was there as crews and restoration companies worked to dry out the historic space in time for season opener "Come From Away."

It debuted on September 5 and Ryder says the community support was off the chart and still is, especially during other recent heavy rain events.

"I get a lot of phone calls from concerned people about, you know, how's the theater doing? Is the Wells okay?" Ryder said, adding that theatre repairs are holding up so far.

Now, the attention turns to the busy holidays. Before the two upcoming shows, a Mistletoe Market is planned ahead of Norfolk's Grand Illumination on Saturday and a free U.S. Fleet Forces Band concert canceled due to the August flooding is back on at the Attucks Theater on Sunday.

But despite getting the schedule on track, Ryder insists not all is back to normal. In addition to lingering building repairs, the company is still replacing some of what was lost to water damage.

"Sound and lighting equipment, especially the lighting instruments, we had many that were ruined," Ryder said. "We've been able to borrow some things and kind of make do for the fall, but we're now at the point that we have to replace those instruments."

The Virginia Stage Company will work on that part, but as far as continued support, Ryder says people can do so by volunteering or simply coming to see a show.

"I think some folks realized how important the Wells is to them, and we realized how important we are to the community through this process," Ryder said.

Virginia Stage Company's "A Merry Little Christmas Carol" opens on December 2, with "A Sherlock Carol" to follow on December 3.

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