Suffolk man charged in connection to West Liberty Street shooting: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A Suffolk man was charged on Friday in connection to a fatal shooting in August on West Liberty Street, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

On Aug. 19, around 10 p.m., police arrived at the 100 block of West Liberty Street on the report of a gunshot victim. Officers soon learned about a gunshot victim who had been taken to Sentara Leigh Hospital by car and determined the incidents were related, according to NPD.

Norfolk Man dies after shooting on W. Liberty Street in Norfolk, police say Web Staff

The man, 22-year-old Romeo C. Bates Johnson, died of his injuries at the hospital. 18-year-old Zaveon J. Lewis was arrested and charged on Friday with second-degree murder, use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a juvenile, according to NPD.

Lewis is being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond, according to police.

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