After-school program provides Norfolk children with meals and music

NORFOLK, Va. —

The Salvation Army's Kroc Center is once again offering an affordable alternative for kids through its Heartstrings and Valves After School Program, made possible through federal funding and community partnerships.

"There is a really big need in the community for children to have nutritious meals and for them to have somewhere to go after school," said Josie Showers, Director at the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

Families with children in first through sixth grade are encouraged to sign up. Late registration options are currently available.

The program is designed to serve children in the surrounding area with more than just a meal.

"Our program, the Heartstrings and Valves After School Program, is really meant to bridge a gap and to give children in this surrounding area a place to get together and have a nutritious evening meal, have time for a little homework help, some great socialization, and they get to learn a music instrument," Showers said.

Leaders say the program is focused on supporting local children and families both inside and outside the classroom — and that the need extends beyond families in the most difficult circumstances.

"Because it is such an incredible need, even families that aren't necessarily in dire need, sometimes the struggle to find and afford nutritious meals is challenging," Showers said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.