Norfolk nurse admits to stealing pain medication meant for patients

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk nurse has admitted to stealing powerful pain medication intended for patients, according to federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors say 56-year-old Michelle Kollmar used patients’ personal information to access hospital medication machines and obtain painkillers.

Authorities say surveillance cameras captured Kollmar taking medication, including at times when she was not scheduled to work.

Kollmar pleaded guilty to obtaining controlled substances by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery or deception, as well as theft of medical products.

Her attorney, Andrew Protogyrou, said Kollmar understands what she did was wrong but said her actions followed an injury and subsequent struggle with addiction.

“This has just devastated her because you had somebody who was a unit coordinator nurse. She was extremely successful,” Protogyrou said.

He said Kollmar was injured on the job and began struggling with severe pain.

“The pain was immense. She has gotten treatment for that, and she acknowledges that and she knows that what she did was wrong,” Protogyrou said. “But she was at a point that she just could not function. She could not walk without pain. She could not stand without pain.”

Protogyrou said Kollmar has since given up her nursing license and career.

“She gave up her nursing license, she gave up her career because of this,” he said. “And she now has to deal with being a felon in the federal government and some sentencing coming up.”

Her attorney is also arguing that no patients were actually harmed by Kollmar’s actions, an issue expected to come up at sentencing.

Kollmar has not yet been sentenced, and no sentencing date has been scheduled.