Norfolk native Rep. George W. Whitehurst dies at 101

NORFOLK, Va. — Former Rep. George William Whitehurst, a Norfolk native, died at 101 on Saturday.

Whitehurst was born in Norfolk in 1925, according to his obituary. He graduated from Maury High School in 1942 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Whitehurst received his bachelor's degree in history from Washington and Lee University, his master's from University of Virginia and his doctorate from West Virginia University.

Whitehurst taught history at the Norfolk Division of William and Mary, the predecessor to ODU. He was appointed Dean of Students in 1963 and remained there until he was elected to Congress in 1968.

He served in as a U.S. Representative from 1969-1987. After retiring from Congress, Whitehurst continued working at ODU as the Kaufman Lecturer. Whitehurst taught over 8,000 students during his 40 year academic career, according to his obituary — "he was most at home in the classroom."

Memorial services will be held in the Norfolk Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts on Saturday at 2 p.m. Read the full obituary here.

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