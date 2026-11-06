With bowl eligibility off the table, Old Dominion still seeks turnaround

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Bowl eligibility may be off the table for Old Dominion, but the Monarchs are still determined to put together a strong finish to the 2026 campaign.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne dissects the loss to Marshall and looks ahead to ODU's showdown on the road with Coastal Carolina this Saturday. The Chanticleers got back in the win column against Georgia State their last time out and bring the Sun Belt leader in total offense to the field in quarterback Deuce Bailey.

The silver and blue fell to Marshall its last time out, 36-23. They racked up a season high with 409 yards of total offense, but the effort was marred by four turnovers, all of which came on the first or second play of respective drives.

Jaxon Potter made his second start of the season at quarterback.

Click on the above video to view this week's episode and hear Coach Rahne's thoughts on Saturday's meeting in Conway.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot Norfolk 27.

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