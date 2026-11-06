Lafayette, Poquoson share Bay Rivers title, Indian River completes undefeated regular season

YORKTOWN, VA (WTKR)- Entering the night, four teams were in the hunt for the Bay Rivers District crown in the final week of the regular season.

Lafayette and Poquoson did their parts and won under pressure.

The Rams rolled past Tabb, 42-7, while the Bull Islanders held off Smithfield by a 13-7 score.

Lafayette got things going in the first quarter as Bryce Johnson uncorked an 86-yard rushing touchdown to start the scoring. Joey Cook recovered a fumble in the endzone to double the Rams' advantage and Baum Hogge scored on a QB sneak at the goalline to give Lafayette a 21-7 halftime lead. The Rams would never look back to cap off their season 8-1 and will enter the postseason on an eight-game winning streak. Andy Linn's group hasn't lost since an opening night loss to Smithfield.

The Islanders also capped off an 8-1 regular season and will share the district title with Lafayette after getting by the Packers. Poquoson won its sixth consecutive game after losing to Tabb in week three.

Tabb and Smithfield entered the evening with chances to share the title between themselves, but each had to win their respective showdowns.

Indian River capped off a perfect 10-0 regular season, taking care of Hickory, 48-7. The Braves completed their first undefeated campaign since 2018 and captured their first outright Southeastern District title for the first time since that same year. Brandon Carr's group jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead and held a 35-0 advantage before the Hawks found the scoreboard.

Thursday's scores:

Lafayette 42, Tabb 7

Poquoson 13, Smithfield 7

Warhill 43, Gloucester 0

Indian River 48, Hickory 7

King's Fork 27, Nansemond River 21

Oscar Smith 78, Western Branch 0

Grassfield 35, Deep Creek 0

Great Bridge 36, Lakeland 0

Maury 45, Granby 0

Booker T. Washington 21, I.C. Norcom 14

Phoebus 56, Menchville 13

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