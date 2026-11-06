Old Dominion women top Virginia State in home opener

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It hasn't always been pretty, but it's been a successful opening week so far for the Old Dominion women's basketball team in terms of the win column.

Shadasia Brackens led the Monarchs with 17 points and ODU led by as many as 22 on its way to a 69-55 win over Virginia State in its home opener Thursday night. The victory improved the Trojans to 2-0 on the young season.

Mia Davis joined Brackens in scoring double figures with 11 points.

Old Dominion opened the game on a 10-0 run and never relinquished the lead, holding a 34-23 advantage at the half. The Monarchs kept the Trojans at arm's length, opening its biggest margin late in the fourth quarter and cruising to the 14 point win.

Delisha Milton-Jones watched her team pick up the victory despite committing 24 turnovers on the evening and only connecting on four of its ten free throw attempts. 14 players saw the floor for the silver and blue.

The Monarchs are back in action Sunday when they host East Tennessee State. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

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