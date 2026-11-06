NORFOLK, Va. — Heavy rain flooded several parts of Norfolk on Friday, leaving cars stranded, forcing some people to walk through waist-high water and prompting road closures.

The rain continued throughout the day, flooding several areas of the city that are known to experience problems during heavy downpours.

The underpass at Monticello Avenue and West 21st Street was among the hardest-hit areas. The roadway was completely submerged and blocked off to drivers.

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'We're about to drown': Heavy rain floods Norfolk streets, leaving cars stranded and roads blocked

Despite the dangerous conditions, some drivers attempted to make it through the floodwaters. At least two cars became stranded in the water on Princess Anne Road.

One mother, Valerie Lapine told News 3 she was worried her daughter, who works at the Chick-fil-A on Monticello Avenue, would not be able to get through the flooding.

Lapine said she walked through waist-high water to find her daughter and help guide her through the flooded area.

"I was worried she wouldn't be able to get through the water, so I went and showed her the way to get through it. Like I walked over there and found her," she said. "It's insane. They should do something about this. There's no reason that it should be flooding this bad."

Others were left trying to navigate the flooded streets on foot, including Norfolk State University student Jewel Watts.

Watts said the flooding and stranded vehicles made for a frightening scene.

"It's crazy. It kind of looked like a tsunami, a lot of stuff going on, and the car stuck. I'd be thinking we're about to drown," Watts said.

Drivers are urged not to attempt to drive through flooded roadways. If you encounter standing water, find another route.

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