Woman charged in connection to Walmart parking lot shooting: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman was charged in connection to a Wednesday shooting in a Walmart parking lot, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Norfolk police arrived at a Walmart on 7530 Tidewater Drive on the report of a gunshot disturbance. Officers secured the scene and detained three persons of interest, according to NPD.

Watch previous coverage: Three persons of interest detained in Tidewater Walmart parking lot shooting: NPD

'Gunshot disturbance' investigated outside Walmart in Norfolk

23-year-old Dykia T. Surrency of Norfolk was charged on Thursday with reckless handling of a firearm. She was released from custody on criminal summons, according to NPD.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

This is an active investigation and additional charges are pending, police say.

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