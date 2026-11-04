Afterglow Brewing plans a second Norfolk location in the former Bold Mariner building in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. — Beer lovers will soon be able to hop from Lamberts Point to Ocean View in Norfolk.

The owner of Afterglow Brewing has announced a purchase agreement to acquire the former Bold Mariner building on East Ocean View Avenue.

Josh Evans, the owner of Afterglow, told me it wasn't on their radar, but it was the perfect opportunity to expand and invest in the brewery's future. He said the property gives them long-term stability and freedom to grow, while also keeping a lot of what people love about the original Afterglow location.

Evans told me the new space will have a full kitchen offering food, an expanded brewing facility where the team will produce original beer, a selection of wines and more space for the tasting room.

He said the expansion will increase beer production, reach more customers through distribution, and continue building Afterglow into a staple of the Norfolk community.

"From day one, Afterglow has been about more than just great beer. It’s about bringing people together, building relationships, and creating a place where everyone feels welcome.

The support we’ve received from this community has allowed us to grow beyond anything we originally imagined. Opening a second location isn’t just a milestone for us; it’s a reflection of the people who have supported us along the way. We’re still glowing because of people like you, and we can’t wait to bring that same energy, community, and great beer to Ocean View," Evans said.

As for an opening date, Evans said if all goes well they're shooting for the first quarter of 2027, pending renovations and approvals.

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