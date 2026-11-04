Man arrested in connection to fatal Davidson Street shooting: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Davidson Street earlier this year, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Around 3:20 a.m. on Feb. 7, police arrived at the 7400 block of Davidson Street on the report of a shooting victim. Officers found 38-year-old Michael Spencer with a severe gunshot wound, who died at the scene, according to NPD.

Norfolk Man killed in Norfolk shooting on Davidson Street

After an investigation lasting months, detectives have arrested 33-year-old Linsey Williams of Norfolk with second-degree murder and use of a firearm. Williams was taken into custody on Nov. 2 and is being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond, police say.

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