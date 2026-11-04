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Man arrested in connection to fatal Davidson Street shooting: NPD

Norfolk Police
Chip Brierre
Norfolk Police
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NORFOLK, Va. — A man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Davidson Street earlier this year, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Around 3:20 a.m. on Feb. 7, police arrived at the 7400 block of Davidson Street on the report of a shooting victim. Officers found 38-year-old Michael Spencer with a severe gunshot wound, who died at the scene, according to NPD.

Norfolk police vehicle

Norfolk

Man killed in Norfolk shooting on Davidson Street

After an investigation lasting months, detectives have arrested 33-year-old Linsey Williams of Norfolk with second-degree murder and use of a firearm. Williams was taken into custody on Nov. 2 and is being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond, police say.

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