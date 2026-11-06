Heavy rain causes flooded streets around Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Heavy rain from an approaching cold front is battering Norfolk, causing flooded streets and trapping cars in underpasses.

A level 1 out of 5 severe weather threat is in place on Friday as the storm moves through Hampton Roads. "Damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out," but the risk is low, according to News 3's First Warning Weather Team.

First Warning Forecast: Much needed rain, scattered showers and storms Friday

First Warning Forecast: Much needed rain, scattered showers and storms Friday

Particularly affected areas include the Princess Anne and Colonial Avenue intersection and Virginia Beach Boulevard and Park Avenue in Ghent — and the underpass on Monticello Avenue, which you should not try to drive through.

News 3 crews will continue to bring you coverage of the storm and subsequent flooding, so you know which areas to avoid and alternate routes to take. And remember: turn around, don't drown.

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