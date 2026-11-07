Norfolk resident says repeated flooding has him ‘tired of it’

NORFOLK, Va. — Another rainy day in Norfolk brought another familiar problem for residents: flooded streets.

For James Bryant, seeing water rise when heavy rain moves through the city is nothing new. He said he has learned to expect flooding whenever the rain starts falling.

“At this point I’ve gotten pretty used to it,” Bryant said. “It’s like if it’s gonna rain, you already know it’s about to happen.”

Bryant said flooding has become a frustrating part of living in a city he otherwise loves.

“As much as I love living here, this is probably the worst part of it,” he said.

His frustration comes from experience.

Bryant said he lost a car in August after getting caught in high water along Monticello Avenue. He recalled having to push the vehicle through the water as others watched nearby.

“I got stuck. I lost a whole car back in August,” Bryant said. “It wasn’t funny. I was pushing my car through water.”

The experience changed how Bryant approaches flooded streets.

He now drives a Tesla and said he feels more confident getting through some standing water. Still, drivers should avoid attempting to travel through flooded roadways because water depth and road conditions can be difficult to judge.

For Bryant, learning how to deal with flooding is not enough. He wants to see solutions that can help residents who are facing the problem now.

“They need something now for the people that are living here now,” Bryant said. “I don’t know if you gotta pump it out. What are they gonna do? But they gotta figure it out.”

For him, every rainy day is another reminder of a problem he believes Norfolk residents have dealt with for too long.

“I’m used to it,” Bryant said, “but I’m tired of it.”

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