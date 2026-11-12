Alaska Airlines lands at Norfolk International Airport, bringing direct flight to Seattle in June

NORFOLK, Va. — Starting June 10, travelers will be able to fly direct from Norfolk to Seattle, Washington every day, Norfolk International Airport announced Thursday.

That's when Alaska Airlines will become the eighth airline with direct service out of ORF.

The new destination marks Norfolk's 49th nonstop option and addresses what was the airport's top unserved market, CEO Mark Perryman said, meaning Seattle is the top destination Norfolk travelers are headed without being able to fly direct.

Alaska Airlines also announced on Thursday that Norfolk is one of five new destinations it's serving, including Des Moines, Iowa and Guadalajara, Mexico.

The airline — which is based in the Seattle area — also flies to destinations in Hawaii and Asia, which Perryman says makes it attractive for people looking to fly to those destinations out of Hampton Roads.

He also says it's further proof that people are ready to fly longer distances from Norfolk.

“Going from here all the way to Seattle, it’s the longest route that we have right now and so, Europe is not far beyond that. This is a good tell-tale that we have the demand of people wanting to fly from here to those destinations," he told News 3.

Just last week, Perryman said during the State of the Airports that ORF is in contact with two European carriers about getting direct service to Europe, a longtime goal for the growing airport. That same day, the Norfolk Economic Development Authority voted to help establish a fund as a safety net for a European airline that invests in Norfolk — thought to be a big step toward attracting one.

Earlier this year, ORF began offering its first international flight in years with a direct route to Cancun through Breeze Airlines.

Prior to the Alaska Airlines announcement, JetBlue was the most recent new airline to offer service out of Norfolk in April 2025.

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