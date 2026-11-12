Virginia veteran urges Senate to reject broader veterans bill, pass Major Richard Star Act separately

NORFOLK, Va. — As communities across Hampton Roads honor veterans from different branches of the military, one Virginia veteran is focusing his attention on a debate over veterans' benefits unfolding in Congress.

Douglass Hoffman, a VFW National Virginia Council member, is closely watching two pieces of legislation: the Major Richard Star Act and the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act, or TCAVA.

The Major Richard Star Act addresses compensation for certain combat-injured veterans who medically retire from the military. Hoffman argues eligible veterans should be able to receive both their full military retirement pay and VA disability compensation.

“We believe that a veteran who has been medically retired, should receive both their retirement and their VA disability. It shouldn't be offset,” Hoffman said.

The proposal has bipartisan support, but Hoffman wants Congress to consider it separately from the broader veterans package.

“We want a Congress to pass the major richard star act... a clean, major Richard star act,” he said.

TCAVA is a larger legislative package combining more than 60 veterans-related proposals addressing issues including benefits, health care, caregivers and survivors. It also includes a version of the Major Richard Star Act.

But Hoffman opposes the broader package.

“We’re asking them to vote no on TCAVA,” he said.

At the center of Hoffman’s concern is Section 108, which would change how future VA disability claims involving tinnitus and sleep apnea are rated. The changes would not reduce benefits already being received by current veterans.

“There it has section 108, which is asking for a pay for which is making future veterans pay for the benefits of veterans today which is just wrong,” Hoffman said.

The House passed TCAVA on Veterans Day. The legislation now moves to the Senate, where it would need approval before it could advance to the president.

Hoffman is urging Virginians to contact the commonwealth’s two U.S. senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, before the legislation is considered.

“I ask each person in the Commonwealth Virginia to reach out to Senator Warner and Senator Kaine and tell them to vote no on TCAVA when it hits the senate floor,” Hoffman said.

For Hoffman, the goal remains expanding benefits for eligible combat-injured veterans through the Major Richard Star Act while keeping it separate from provisions in TCAVA that he opposes.

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