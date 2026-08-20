Man dies after shooting on W. Liberty Street in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has died after a shooting Wednesday night in the Berkley neighborhood, according to Norfolk police.

Norfolk police said officers responded to the 100 block of West Liberty Street around 10 p.m. after receiving a report of a gunshot victim.

Police said a short time later, authorities were notified that a man suffering from a gunshot wound had been dropped off at Sentara Leigh Memorial Hospital. His injuries were described by police as life-threatening.

Investigators later determined the man was injured in the incident on West Liberty Street, according to police.

The man, 22-year-old Romeo C. Bates Johnson, later died of his injuries, police said on Thursday.

Norfolk police have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police also have not announced any arrests or released information about a possible suspect.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Norfolk police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

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