HRBT Closure Sends Peninsula-Bound Drivers to Alternate Routes Through Weekend

NORFOLK, Va. — Drivers heading to the Peninsula this weekend will need to take a different route as the westbound Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel remains closed for repaving work through early Monday morning.

The closure, which began Friday night, is expected to last until 5 a.m. Monday. During that time, motorists traveling from Norfolk toward Hampton and Newport News are being directed to use Interstate 664 and the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel as an alternate route.

While transportation officials say the closure is necessary to complete roadway improvements, some residents in Norfolk's Ocean View neighborhood are preparing for what they expect will be a busy weekend on local streets.

Ocean View resident Ann Ramey said she has no plans to travel while the tunnel is closed.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Ramey said.

Ramey expects drivers searching for alternate routes to create significant backups, particularly along West Ocean View Avenue.

“You know Ocean View Ave., West Ocean View Avenue is going to be a parking lot, and I don’t want to get out there and start yelling at people because they’re not moving their car because they can’t,” she said.

For Carole Sullivan, the closure means staying close to home.

Sullivan said her husband recently underwent cancer surgery, and the family decided to avoid unnecessary travel during the closure.

“My husband just had cancer surgery yesterday, so I already got everything,” Sullivan said. “We’re just staying home because we can’t risk going out knowing that the traffic is going to bottleneck on West Ocean View.”

Despite concerns about congestion, residents say they understand the need for the work and hope crews can complete the project on schedule.

“Hopefully they stick to that and get it done ... in one weekend,” Sullivan said, referring to plans to finish the repaving work without requiring another weekend closure.

The westbound Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday. Until then, drivers traveling to the Peninsula are encouraged to use Interstate 664 and the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel and allow extra time for their trips.

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