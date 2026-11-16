NORFOLK, Va. — Airports may have been getting back to normal Monday after Friday’s nationwide ground stop. But for some travelers, the impact was still on their minds as the busy holiday travel season loomed.

Travelers at Norfolk International Airport Monday had mixed opinions when asked if the ground stop worries them as they prepare to travel for the holidays.

Watch: FAA ground stop leaves Norfolk airport passengers scrambling

FAA ground stop leaves Norfolk airport passengers scrambling

“Not particularly. It seems like they’ve recovered from this, so I’m not too scared about it. I am a little nervous, though, that it was the first sign of some problem that’s been brewing for a long time," David Lawrence said.

“It does make me nervous because you make plans. If you can’t make those connections and get where you’re going it can mess up everything at the end destination," said Vicki Holasek.

As News 3 reported, ORF uses dogs to help travelers relax.

Watch: 'We're not relaxed yet': Norfolk travelers face lingering delays Saturday after FAA grounds flights nationwide

'We're not relaxed yet': Norfolk travelers face lingering delays Saturday after FAA grounds flights nationwide

“It’s just a calming thing to pet on a dog," ORF Welcome Waggin' Volunteer Ginny Justice told News 3 Saturday.

If you plan to fly for the holidays and hadn’t already bought your tickets, self-proclaimed travel 'Nik-perience' expert, Nikki McGregory, recommended leaving early and using an airline that has multiple flights to your destination the day you’re traveling.

“Try to travel, if possible, at least two days prior to the holidays to give you some cushion," McGregory explained.

Watch: Air travel set to return to normal Monday after FAA ground stop as Congress presses for answers on cause

Congress presses for answers on cause of FAA nationwide ground stop

Another consideration is trip insurance.

According to NerdWallet, insurance typically costs 7% of the cost of your trip. But, the cost can vary. McGregory said she always recommends insurance and said it was paying off for some of her clients impacted by the ground stop.

“Travel insurance is going to help them recoup some of their expenses that they do have right now," said McGregory.

Watch: Interactive: See which holiday travel days could save you the most

See which holiday travel days could save you the most

Despite concerns, Lawrence and Holasek said they weren’t planning to make any changes to their holiday plans.

“I don’t know that I can predict when the next thing is going to happen, so I don’t know that that would do much good," said Lawrence.

“Just pack snacks and pack patience and be prepared," Holasek said.

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