HAMPTON, Va. — After more than a decade of planning, fundraising and restoration work, the Hampton Streetcar 390 project is nearing completion, bringing a piece of the Peninsula’s transportation history one step closer to returning to public display.

Greg Siegel, chair of the Hampton Streetcar 390 Project, a volunteer organization dedicated to restoring the historic streetcar, says seeing the finished product is a rewarding moment after 13 years of work.

“It feels good to have something done,” Siegel said. “It's been 13 years of my life, almost daily thinking about it, planning it, raising money for it to get it done.”

The streetcar once traveled through Peninsula communities, including Newport News and Hampton, during the early 1900s. In 2013, the Baltimore Streetcar Museum offered to return the car to the City of Hampton, provided the city could commit to restoring it.

The streetcar was transported from Baltimore to Hampton in August 2017, and restoration work officially began in 2019.

Now, after years of progress, the streetcar itself has been fully restored at its current location at Fort Monroe.

The restoration has been documented over the past several years, showing the transformation from an aging streetcar stored inside a warehouse to the nearly completed piece of local history it is today.

Although the car itself is restored, there is still some work to be done before it can leave the building. The warehouse's garage doors are too short to accommodate the streetcar with all of its exterior components attached.

Siegel says some of the equipment that belongs on top of and underneath the car will have to be installed after it is moved outside.

Once the streetcar is ready to leave Fort Monroe, it will eventually have a new home outside the Hampton History Museum.

Siegel hopes the project will reach that milestone within the next two years, once a pavilion is built to house the historic car.

“I have a feeling within the next two years, we'll get the pavilion built, bring it downtown and have everybody enjoy it,” Siegel said.

The Hampton Streetcar 390 Project is still accepting donations to help move the effort toward its next phase. Those interested in contributing can find a link to the organization's page here.

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