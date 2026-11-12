Norfolk's Granby Street Bike Lanes could serve as blueprint for future city projects

NORFOLK, Va. — More than a year after construction began on the Granby Street bike lanes, Norfolk city leaders say the project is providing a blueprint for other potential bike lane expansions throughout the city.

The lanes are designed to give cyclists and pedestrians more space while providing a level of protection from nearby vehicle traffic. For local cycling advocates, the project represents an important step toward making Norfolk's roads safer and more accessible.

Sharon Darrell, a Norfolk resident and member of Bike Norfolk, an advocacy group for cyclists in the city, said she wanted to share her support for the project after learning about its progress.

"You have more space for pedestrians and bikes and cyclists too. They're somewhat protected, you know, from these poles and these things that they hook up," Darrell said.

Bike Norfolk was among the groups advocating for the installation of the Granby Street bike lanes. Vice President Mike Merritt said he hopes similar projects will be considered in other parts of Norfolk.

"Traffic crashes are a constant problem in Norfolk, and bicycle lanes make the roads safer for everybody involved, not just cyclists and pedestrians, but car drivers as well," Merritt said.

Norfolk Strategic Transportation Planner Kyle Gillmer said the city is already seeing improvements along the Granby Street corridor, including reduced travel times. According to Gillmer, travel times have decreased to approximately 55 seconds to 1 minute and 3 seconds, an improvement compared to conditions before the bike lanes were constructed.

With the project showing promising results, city officials are evaluating other corridors where similar changes could be implemented.

"We're in evaluation of different corridors such as Ocean View. Lafayette Boulevard is actually one that is undergoing a lane repurposing with the bike lane, and other areas throughout the city," Gillmer said.

Merritt says the northern portion of Granby St. and Ocean View should be a priority for future bike lane improvements, pointing to safety concerns she and his family have experienced while cycling.

"My son's been hit on that ride, grazed, and I've had numerous near misses. So that would be my first one that would actually link Ocean View to the rest of the world," Merritt said.

For cyclists, the benefits go beyond improved travel times and road connections. Merritt says having a designated bike lane can also make riding less stressful.

"As soon as you transition onto the bike lane, your stress level and your heart rate just calms down so much more, and you can ride in peace without that constant anxiety of a car coming up behind you," she said.

As Norfolk continues evaluating potential transportation improvements, the Granby Street project could help shape future efforts to create safer roads and better connections for cyclists, pedestrians and drivers throughout the city. According to Merritt, the city is only about 25% complete on the Norfolk Bicycle and Pedestrian Strategic Plan. That was made more than 10 years ago. He’d like to see more of a push to complete this plan.

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