Virginia students encouraged to walk and bike to school wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads residents may see more students and parents walking and biking along local sidewalks Wednesday as schools participate in Walk and Bike to School Day.

Wednesday, October 7, marks the annual event, which encourages students to walk or ride their bikes to school.

To celebrate, Norfolk Public Schools, AAA Tidewater and city officials will meet near W.H. Taylor Elementary School, where students will complete the final leg of their walk.

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Ahead of the event, Ryan Adcock with AAA Tidewater offered safety advice for both drivers and pedestrians who will be sharing the roads Wednesday morning.

“Just making sure that pedestrians and motorists are aware of their surroundings whether they’re driving or walking,” Adcock said. “And that if you’re a pedestrian especially if you’re walking in an area you haven’t traversed before, making sure you’re looking at a map ahead of time to make sure it is walkable. So that you’re not unnecessarily putting yourself in an unsafe situation.”

Pedestrians who have to walk along a roadway should stay on the left side of the road and face oncoming traffic.

The reminder comes as pedestrian safety remains a concern. In 2025, there were more than 30 deaths involving pedestrians.

Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution Wednesday, as more children and families are expected to be out walking and biking near schools and along roadways.

For students and drivers alike, officials say staying aware of their surroundings can help make Walk and Bike to School Day a safe event for everyone.

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