HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — New toll rates for the Downtown and Midtown tunnels in Hampton Roads are set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

The toll change aligns with an agreement between Elizabeth River Crossings and the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Tolls pay for the maintenance of the tunnels and the MLK Expressway, as well as pay off the $2.1 billion of debt from a structural improvement project in 2017, according to ERC.

To save on tolls, Portsmouth and Norfolk residents earning less than $50,000 can enroll in the toll relief program for a 100% discount on up to 14 trips per week through the tunnels. Any Hampton Roads resident making less than $65,000 a year can apply for a 50% discount on up to 14 trips per week. Click here to learn more.

See below for a breakdown on the new toll rates for 2027.

Passenger Vehicles (2-axles, includes motorcycles)



Monday-Friday EZPass Pay by Plate 12 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. $2.50 $7.50 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. (PEAK) $3.52 $8.52 9 a.m. to 2:30 p..m. $2.50 $7.50 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (PEAK) $3.52 $8.52 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. $2.50 $7.50

Heavy Vehicles (3 or more axles, includes cars with trailers)



Monday-Friday EZPass Pay by Plate 12 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. $7.50 $12.50 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. (PEAK) $14.07 $19.07 9 a.m. to 2:30 p..m. $7.50 $12.50 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (PEAK) $14.07 $19.07 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. $7.50 $12.50

See below for the past two years of toll rates.

Passenger vehicles

EZPass (2025) EZPass (2026) % change Plate (2025) Plate (2026) % change 12-5:30a $2.34 $2.42 3.42% $7.00 $7.25 3.57% 5:30-9a $3.23 $3.40 5.26% $7.89 $8.23 4.31% 9a-2:30p $2.34 $2.42 3.42% $7.00 $7.25 3.57% 2:30-7p $3.23 $3.40 5.26% $7.89 $8.23 4.31% 7p-12a $2.34 $2.42 3.42% $7.00 $7.25 3.57%

Heavy vehicles

EZPass (2025) EZPass (2026) % change Plate (2025) Plate (2026) % change 12-5:30a $7.00 $7.25 3.57% $11.66 $12.08 3.60% 5:30-9a $12.90 $13.59 5.35% $17.56 $18.42 4.90% 9a-2:30p $7.00 $7.25 3.57% $11.66 $12.08 3.60% 2:30-7p $12.90 $13.59 5.35% $17.56 $18.42 4.90% 7p-12a $7.00 $7.25 3.57% $11.66 $12.08 3.60%

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