ECSU expands aviation program with new flight training center in Currituck County

MAPLE, N.C. — Elizabeth City State University is continuing to expand its aviation program with the opening of a new flight training center in Maple, marking the university's third flight training location in northeastern North Carolina.

The expansion is part of the university's broader effort to attract more students and provide additional resources for those pursuing careers in aviation.

The new Currituck County facility is the university's third flight training location, joining its primary location in Elizabeth City and another in Kinston.

The project has been in development for more than a year. Local leaders broke ground on the facility in March 2025, and construction has since transformed the site into a new training space for students.

The facility includes two Federal Aviation Administration-approved Aviation Advanced Training Devices manufactured by Redbird. The simulators allow students to continue training when weather conditions prevent them from flying.

The center also features a heated and air-conditioned hangar, along with a separate storage hangar.

University officials say the facility is soft-opening during the current semester, with just one aircraft initially available. However, additional planes are expected as the program continues to grow.

“Students will be able to designate whether they want to do training here or in Elizabeth City. We're working to get some additional aircraft as well to bolster the fleet so that we can further support this location,” said Nicholas Lenczycki, interim department chair of Aviation Science.

Beyond providing more training space, university officials say the expansion could create additional opportunities for students as they work toward careers in aviation.

ECSU aviation students have opportunities to pursue career pathways through several airline partnership programs, including United Aviate, Delta Propel, the PSA Airlines Cadet Program, Republic PJet Cadet and JetBlue Pilot Gateway.

These partnerships provide potential pathways for students to progress from flight training and becoming flight instructors to pursuing opportunities with major airlines.

“When students come to Elizabeth City, they have an opportunity to just go from being a student to being an instructor to being eligible for application to one of our great partner programs,” Lenczycki said.

The university also plans to open a new on-campus aviation facility by mid-2027, adding another resource as ECSU continues to expand its aviation program.

For more information about ECSU's aviation program and its airline partnerships, visit the university's website.

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