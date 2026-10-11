HRBT westbound tunnel reopens ahead of schedule as eastbound closures approach

NORFOLK, Va. — The westbound lanes of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) reopened ahead of schedule early Sunday morning after crews completed essential repaving work, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The tunnel reopened toward Hampton at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, restoring the route for motorists ahead of the Monday morning commute.

Crews worked Friday night into Saturday to finish milling, paving and pavement markings in the remaining westbound travel lane. The work, combined with repaving completed during the Oct. 2-3 closure weekend, means both westbound travel lanes have now been repaved.

Eastbound tunnel closures planned for October

With westbound work complete, crews are scheduled to shift to the eastbound HRBT toward Norfolk. VDOT has announced up to two full directional closures to complete repaving in that direction.

The planned closure dates are:

Friday, Oct. 16, at 9 p.m., through Monday, Oct. 19, at 5 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 30, at 9 p.m., through Monday, Nov. 2, at 5 a.m.

The second weekend will be used if necessary to allow the contractor to finish any remaining work in the eastbound tunnel.

During the eastbound closures, the westbound HRBT toward Hampton will remain open.

Additional backup dates possible

VDOT says the paving schedule depends on weather and construction progress, meaning adjustments may be necessary.

If additional time is needed, backup closure weekends could be used Nov. 6-9 and Nov. 13-16.

We will keep you updated on air and online if this occurs.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.