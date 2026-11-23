ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Drivers traveling along U.S. Route 13 in Onley should prepare for a road improvement project that could affect traffic over the next several weeks, particularly during the busy holiday travel season.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is working on a safety improvement project at the intersection of Daugherty Road and Route 13. The project involves constructing a restricted crossing U-turn, or RCUT, designed to reduce dangerous turning movements and prevent serious crashes.

“We are building what we call an RCUTS project. It's a safety improvement project. RCUTS stands for a restricted crossing U-turn,” said Christ Wojtowicz with VDOT.

Currently, drivers turning from Daugherty Road can cross both lanes of Route 13 traffic to continue through the intersection. According to VDOT, the intersection has been the site of frequent and severe crashes, prompting the need for safety improvements.

Wojtowicz said the new design will restrict left turns from Daugherty Road onto both northbound and southbound Route 13. Drivers will also no longer be able to travel straight through the intersection.

Instead, drivers leaving Daugherty Road will need to turn onto Route 13 and use a designated U-turn area to travel in the opposite direction. Drivers traveling from Route 13 onto Daugherty Road will have a dedicated left-turn lane.

Construction has required the closure of one lane in each direction while crews work in the median. However, VDOT plans to lift those lane closures during the holiday travel period to help accommodate increased traffic.

Project leaders hope to complete the work by the end of the year, potentially as early as Christmas.

The Onley project is part of broader safety improvements planned along Route 13. VDOT is also planning similar projects at other intersections, including near Cape Charles at Capeville Drive.

Drivers traveling through the Eastern Shore during the holiday season should remain alert for changing traffic patterns and construction activity.

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