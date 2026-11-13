Pipeline replacement project could cause traffic delays in Chesapeake through mid 2027

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Drivers traveling along Bainbridge Boulevard or Chesapeake Drive in Chesapeake could experience traffic delays in the coming weeks as a pipeline replacement project continues near the busy roadway.

The project, led by the Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HRSD), involves replacing more than a mile of aging pipeline originally constructed in the 1950s.

Laura Kirkwood, who helps oversee HRSD projects on the Southside, said inspections showed the existing pipeline had reached a point where leaving it in place posed significant risks.

“Not only is it old, but when we did condition assessment, that showed us that it was at a point where we felt like it was very risky to leave it in place,” Kirkwood said. “So we are replacing it right now. And we're getting towards the end of the project, which is really great news.”

Construction has significantly changed traffic patterns in the area. What would typically be two lanes in each direction along Bainbridge Boulevard has been reduced to one lane in each direction. Additionally, a portion of Chesapeake Drive is completely closed.

The Chesapeake Drive closure is expected to remain in place for another four to six weeks, lasting until just before Christmas.

Drivers should expect a longer timeline for the Bainbridge Boulevard work. The roadway will remain impacted until mid-2027, as crews plan to repave the road following the pipeline replacement.

Kirkwood said the improvements will leave drivers with a newly paved roadway once the project is complete.

“You're going to have a nice, you know, brand new-looking road when we leave there in the summer of 2027,” she said.

While the project is nearing completion, drivers should plan for continued traffic changes along Bainbridge Boulevard, particularly during the busy holiday travel season.

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