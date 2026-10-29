Norfolk installs its first pedestrian hybrid beacon on Granby Street to improve crossing safety

NORFOLK, Va. — A different type of traffic signal is giving pedestrians a safer way to cross Granby Street in Norfolk. The pedestrian hybrid beacon, installed about a week ago at the intersection of Granby Street and Suburban Parkway, is currently the only one of its kind in the city.

The signal is designed to help reduce conflicts between pedestrians and vehicles, particularly in areas where people face safety risks when crossing busy roads.

“One of the reasons why we put this here is to provide pedestrians a safe, protected crossing,” said Kyle Gilmer, a Transportation Strategic Planner with the City of Norfolk. Gilmer cited a history of pedestrian and vehicle conflicts, including injuries and serious fatalities, as a reason for installing the beacon.

How the Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon Works

The pedestrian hybrid beacon uses a series of flashing and solid lights to alert drivers when someone wants to cross the street.

After a pedestrian presses the button, the signal begins flashing yellow, telling drivers to slow down. The light then turns solid yellow, indicating that drivers should prepare to stop. When the signal turns red, drivers must stop to allow pedestrians to cross.

The signal eventually begins flashing red, allowing drivers to proceed once pedestrians have cleared the crosswalk. It then returns to a dark, inactive state until someone activates it again.

The new beacon could be especially helpful for students walking to Norfolk Collegiate and Granby High School, as well as other pedestrians traveling through the area.

Bike Lane Project Shows Improved Travel Times

The pedestrian beacon is one of the latest additions to Norfolk’s Granby Street bike lane project. While some drivers may worry that the new signal and bike lanes could lead to traffic delays, city data indicates that travel times along the corridor have actually improved since the bike lanes were installed.

According to Gilmer, travel time from one end of the bike lane corridor to the other has decreased by approximately 55 seconds to 1 minute and 3 seconds.

The improvements are part of the city's broader effort to accommodate cyclists and pedestrians while maintaining traffic flow.

Could More Beacons Come to Norfolk?

City officials are also considering Hampton Boulevard as a potential location for another pedestrian hybrid beacon. Two recently completed studies identified the signal as a possible long-term improvement for the corridor.

While no additional installation has been confirmed, the potential expansion could offer pedestrians another option for crossing busy streets safely.

For now, pedestrians traveling through the Granby Street and Suburban Parkway intersection are encouraged to use the designated crosswalk and follow the signal rather than attempting to cross wherever a gap in traffic appears.

The new beacon represents another step toward improving pedestrian safety as Norfolk continues to evaluate ways to make its streets safer for everyone.

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