North Landing Bridge in Chesapeake closes for three weeks

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The North Landing Bridge in Chesapeake will close for three weeks beginning early Monday as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers works to rehabilitate the bridge’s mechanical systems.

The closure is scheduled to begin shortly after midnight Monday and continue through October 26. Unlike the HRBT work, the North Landing Bridge will remain closed throughout the three-week project, rather than only on weekends.

The bridge, which crosses the Intracoastal Waterway and connects two sides of Chesapeake, is undergoing work similar to the Deep Creek Bridge replacement project. According to the Army Corps of Engineers, the project will rehabilitate the bridge’s mechanical systems and restore the structure to its regular, unrestricted opening schedule.

The closure is expected to affect traffic throughout Chesapeake, particularly during the morning and evening commutes.

The City of Chesapeake is advising drivers to expect increased traffic on alternate routes during the closure. Officials recommend drivers use a combination of Indian River Road and Elbow Road to get around the bridge.

The North Landing Bridge closure comes as other major transportation projects continue across Hampton Roads.

Work on the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel was delayed this weekend, meaning crews will need to use the following weekend to complete work on the westbound lanes.

The work will require another westbound closure next weekend, followed by an eastbound closure the weekend after.

With multiple bridge and roadway projects underway, drivers across Hampton Roads are encouraged to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commutes.

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