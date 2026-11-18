VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to establish an animal cruelty registry aimed at adding another safeguard for animals being placed in new homes.

Councilman Michael Berlucchi, who represents District 3, said the registry is intended to help ensure animals are not placed with people who have committed serious acts of animal cruelty.

“Every animal deserves to have a safe home,” Berlucchi said.

Under the city's plan, the registry would include people convicted of felony animal abuse crimes.

Virginia Beach also wants state lawmakers to give localities more flexibility over who can be included. The request is part of the city's legislative agenda.

“In Virginia Beach, we’re asking for additional flexibility,” Berlucchi said. “We’re asking for the ability to include misdemeanor animal cruelty crimes, and also those individuals who have been barred by court from possessing companion animals to also be included on that registry.”

Virginia Beach would not be the first Hampton Roads locality to establish such a registry.

Chesapeake created its own animal cruelty registry earlier this year, an effort Berlucchi credited to Chesapeake Councilwoman Amanda Newins.

“I want to credit Councilmember Amanda Newins from Chesapeake for being the first to lead this effort in the Hampton Roads region,” Berlucchi said.

Berlucchi said he hopes Virginia Beach will not be the last city in the region to take the step.

“I’m also calling on our sister cities across the region to establish their own registries,” he said.

There is no date yet for when Virginia Beach’s registry will launch. Berlucchi said the expectation is that it will look similar to Chesapeake’s registry, but city leaders still need to work with the city attorney to determine the details before it is put into place.

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